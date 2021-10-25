Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I stand behind Shami and Team India': Sachin Tendulkar reacts after India pacer faces online abuse
cricket

'I stand behind Shami and Team India': Sachin Tendulkar reacts after India pacer faces online abuse

Shami, who was the most expensive bowler of the lot, giving away 43 runs in his 3.5 overs at an economy rate of above 11, was on the receiving end of online abuse after the big defeat.
Sachin Tendulkar has come out in support of Mohammed Shami(AP/File)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 07:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar came out in support of Mohammed Shami after the India pacer faced online abuse following the 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup game in Dubai on Sunday. After Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl, India put together 151/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 152, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored unbeaten fifties each as they finished off the chase on their own in 17.5 overs, winning the match by 10 wickets.

Also read: 'Was never told to go to Pakistan': Pathan issues strong statement in support of Shami in face of online abuse

Shami, who was the most expensive bowler of the lot, giving away 43 runs in his 3.5 overs at an economy rate of above 11, was on the receiving end of online abuse after the big defeat.

“When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India,” Sachin wrote in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

 

Apart from Sachin, several other former and current Indian cricketers defended the Indian pacer, including Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag.

India will play their second game of the tournament against New Zealand on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar mohammed shami t20 world cup
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP