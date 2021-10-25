'Was never told to go to Pakistan': Pathan issues strong statement in support of Shami in face of online abuse

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan issued a strong statement in support of Mohammed Shami after the India pacer received online abuse from Indian cricket fans following the 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan on Sunday. Virat Kohli & co. lost their opening game of the T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday after an insipid display with the ball in the match.

After Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl, India posted a total of 151/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 152 for Pakistan to chase.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finished off the 152-run chase on their own in 17.5 overs, as they won the match for their team by 10 wickets. India fast bowler Mohammed Shami proved to be the most expensive bowler of the lot, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.20.

After the match, Shami was on the receiving end of flak from fans on social media. But Pathan, in a tweet, said that he too played in several games for India against Pakistan in which his team lost, but he never had to face such reactions.

Pathan, in a tweet wrote:“Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP.”

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli, after the match, admitted that Pakistan played a better game and did not give his side any chance.

“We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs,” he added.

