'We stand by him': Virender Sehwag comes out in support of Mohammed Shami after India pacer faces online attack

India's bowling unit had a hard time in their opening T20 World Cup game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, as they lost the match against Babar Azam-led team by 10 wickets. India fast bowler Mohammed Shami proved to be the most expensive bowler of the lot, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.20.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finished off the 152-run chase on their own in 17.5 overs, as they won the match for their team by 10 wickets.

After the heavy defeat, Shami was on the receiving end of online abuse from Indian cricket fans for his poor performance. But former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has come out in the fast bowler's support and he said that the Indian cricket fraternity stands by Shami.

“The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," Sehwag further added.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli, after the match, admitted that Pakistan played a better game and did not give his side any chance.

“We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs,” he added.