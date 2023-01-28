'I still don't claim Kapil Dev as my product…': Legendary coach slams ‘wrong practice’

Legendary coach Gurcharan Singh, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket, said coaches should never take credit for the success of their wards. Gurcharan, or 'Guchi sir' as he is popularly known in the cricketing circuit has given a host of cricketers including Ajay Jadeja, Murali Kartik, Kirti Azad, and Maninder Singh, began his cricketing journey had started under the guidance of Maharaja of Patiala, Yadavindra Singh. He represented Patiala and Eastern Punjab State Unions, Patiala, Railways and Southern Punjab during his playing days.

Before turning to coaching, he played about 37 first-class games. With enough expertise and experience under his belt, he eventually became one of the most successful coaches India has produced.

"In cricket coaching, a coach needs to keep his fundamentals right. If athletes just attend the training and simple practice sessions, various coaches claim that the athlete is their product," the 87-year-old told PTI.

He said even the legendary Kapil Dev attended his coaching camps in Mumbai but he doesn't claim the 1983 World Cup-winning captain to be his 'product'.

"It's (practice) completely wrong, even Kapil (Dev) had been attending my coaching camps in Bombay, I still don't claim he is my product, he is from Chandigarh and he is a product of DP Azad," said Gurcharan. "Every coach has a different technique of coaching, the length of the bat is the same, the width of the bat is the same, but techniques of the coach is what differs," he added.

Gurcharan, who has seen the evolution of cricket in the country over the years, said, "cricket in the country has changed a lot" with new formats coming in. "But the change is for the good," he added.

Guchi sir is only the second cricket coach after Desh Prem Azad to have received the prestigious Padma Shri award.

