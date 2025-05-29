‘I still hesitate to meet MS Dhoni’: Ravindra Jadeja says, ‘It’s visible on his face when he's not in the mood'

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recalled the first time he saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the flight. He was scared to meet the legendary cricketer. Jadeja and Dhoni are known for their rock-solid friendship, courtesy of their more than a decade-long partnership at Chennai Super Kings. The left-arm all-rounder also made his international debut under Dhoni’s leadership, with the former captain’s early support playing a crucial role in shaping his rise on the big stage. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja shared great camaraderie both on and off the field.(AFP)

With Dhoni already retired from international cricket, the camaraderie between the two can be seen both on and off the field during the IPL every season. One can't forget the image of Dhoni lifting Jadeja when he hit the winning runs for CSK to lift the IPL 2023 title.

In a chat with CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja opened up about the first time he saw Dhoni on a flight in 2005. He was hesitant to even meet him, which he revealed is also sometimes the case now.

"I first met MS Dhoni during the Challengers Trophy 2005 in Chennai. I was coming from Mumbai and I guess he was also coming from there in the same flight. I was sitting in the economy class and he was sitting in the business class. Everybody was saying Dhoni is sitting in front there but I was hesitant to meet him. Even now, I still get hesitant to meet him when he is not in the mood," Jadeja said in the latest episode of Kutti Stories with Ash on R Ashwin's YouTube channel.

Ashwin asked Jadeja whether Dhoni, who is known for his cool and calm demeanour, gets angry.

To which Jadeja asserted that the CSK legend does get angry sometimes, but he doesn't say anything, however, it can be depicted through his face.

"He doesn't say anything but it's clearly visible on his face that he is not in the mood," he added.

‘I was hesitant and thought, how can I go with him?’

Jadeja continued his story and said he was so hesitant to meet Dhoni that he decided to leave when the ex-IND skipper's phone dropped on the flight.

"At that time, I was a kid, so it was like he was MS Dhoni and when I saw him on the flight, he had long hair. Our manager said that we have to go with Dhoni from the airport to the team hotel. I was hesitant and thought, how can I go with him? Luckily, his phone got dropped on the floor and he had to wait. I thought this was the chance to get out of there, at that time I used to think about what I would talk to him, he is MS Dhoni," he concluded.