'I think he should play': Brett Lee calls Umran Malik's omission from T20 World Cup 'a big surprise'

India cricket team left for Australia in the early morning hours of October 6 to take part in the T20 World Cup. The injury to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has disturbed the team management's plans for the marquee tournament, as recent performances from Indian pacers in the T20I bilaterals against Australia and South Africa did little to inspire confidence. Regardless, a replacement for Bumrah will be announced within the next few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chaotic situation is a result of unfortunate injuries and dip in form of some key bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. Cricket experts are now questioning the team selection and raising eyebrows over exclusion of some promising young bowlers from the squad.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, while speaking to India Today, has questioned India's selectors for not considering fast bowler Umran Malik in the World Cup squad. Malik is someone who regularly clocks above 140+kmph speeds, and has represented the side in three T20Is so far.

"I would love to see Umran Malik unleashed in Australia, yes. So, to me the big surprises of this T20 World Cup - Umran Malik for India, I think he should play. Cameron Green has to play for Australia. I can't fathom how Cameron Green isn't in the team," Lee said on the sidelines of the Legends League tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read : 'When Kohli scored 100 India forgot their Asia Cup. If Babar scores ton we say...': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan critics

The 45-year old also opened up on the bowling conditions in Australia and how much role pace and bounce would play in the World Cup. Lee, however, emphasised that besides pace, controlling the length and line of the delivery will be equally important for the bowlers.

"Pace and bounce are crucial but if you are bowling pace at the death and if you are going to bowl length, you are going to be taken down. So, pace up front is good, and pace at the back is good too but it also depends on how well you deliver and execute your plans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So the extra bounce is more so for the batsman, how the batsman handles the extra bit of bounce because the sub-continent batters aren't used to that pace and bounce," he added.

The T20 World Cup begins with match between Sri Lanka and Namibia on October 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON