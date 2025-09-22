Search Search
Monday, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘I think the ball bounced…': Pakistan captain slams third umpire for Fakhar Zaman's dismissal against India

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 06:09 am IST

It took only 2.3 overs for the first controversy to happen when Fakhar Zaman had to leave for the dugout after Hardik Pandya dismissed him for 15.

It was supposed to be a battle between arch-rivals, but it was a one-sided affair. Chasing 172 runs, India cruised to 174/4 in 18.5 overs, winning by six wickets against Pakistan in their Super Four stage opener at the ongoing Asia Cup. The match also had its fair share of controversies. One controversy was the handshake row, stemming from their group stage meeting, and they didn't shake hands on Sunday either.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (C) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal as India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 match.(AFP)
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (C) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal as India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 match.(AFP)

In their Super Four meeting, it took only 2.3 overs for the first controversy to happen when Fakhar Zaman had to leave for the dugout after Hardik Pandya dismissed him for 15. He was in good form, taking down Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik in the early exchanges.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf after Pakistan pacer tries to… Shubman Gill adds to fiery showdown – Watch video

But Lady Luck had other plans as third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge ruled him out. Fakhar had edged Hardik's delivery to Samson. The on-field umpire ruled the opener out, but he decided to review the decision. In the replay, the ball was very close to the ground before going into Samson's gloves, and the third umpire took some time to decide. Palliyaguruge judged that the catch was fair as the fingers were under the ball, but Fakhar disagreed and could only walk back in shock.

Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal

Speaking after the match during the post-match press conference, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was asked about Zaman's dismissal, and he blamed the third umpire for making a mistake.

"As far as I am concerned. It's umpire's job. Umpires can make mistakes. I think the ball bounced. I might be wrong but I don't know. The way he was batting, if he batted throughout the powerplay, maybe our score would have been 190. I think the ball bounced before the keeper, but I can be wrong as well", he said.

The run chase saw Abhishek Sharma take on the Pakistani bowlers, smacking six fours and five sixes. He eventually departed in the 13th over, leaving for 74 off 39 balls. He also had a verbal altercation with Haris Rauf, another controversial incident. Meanwhile, in the first innings, Sahibzada Farhan courted controversy as he celebrated his half-century by using the bat as a gun and firing it.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
News / Cricket News / ‘I think the ball bounced…': Pakistan captain slams third umpire for Fakhar Zaman's dismissal against India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On