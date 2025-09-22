‘I think the ball bounced…': Pakistan captain slams third umpire for Fakhar Zaman's dismissal against India

It was supposed to be a battle between arch-rivals, but it was a one-sided affair. Chasing 172 runs, India cruised to 174/4 in 18.5 overs, winning by six wickets against Pakistan in their Super Four stage opener at the ongoing Asia Cup. The match also had its fair share of controversies. One controversy was the handshake row, stemming from their group stage meeting, and they didn't shake hands on Sunday either. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (C) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal as India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 match.(AFP)

In their Super Four meeting, it took only 2.3 overs for the first controversy to happen when Fakhar Zaman had to leave for the dugout after Hardik Pandya dismissed him for 15. He was in good form, taking down Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik in the early exchanges.

But Lady Luck had other plans as third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge ruled him out. Fakhar had edged Hardik's delivery to Samson. The on-field umpire ruled the opener out, but he decided to review the decision. In the replay, the ball was very close to the ground before going into Samson's gloves, and the third umpire took some time to decide. Palliyaguruge judged that the catch was fair as the fingers were under the ball, but Fakhar disagreed and could only walk back in shock.

Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal

Speaking after the match during the post-match press conference, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was asked about Zaman's dismissal, and he blamed the third umpire for making a mistake.

"As far as I am concerned. It's umpire's job. Umpires can make mistakes. I think the ball bounced. I might be wrong but I don't know. The way he was batting, if he batted throughout the powerplay, maybe our score would have been 190. I think the ball bounced before the keeper, but I can be wrong as well", he said.

The run chase saw Abhishek Sharma take on the Pakistani bowlers, smacking six fours and five sixes. He eventually departed in the 13th over, leaving for 74 off 39 balls. He also had a verbal altercation with Haris Rauf, another controversial incident. Meanwhile, in the first innings, Sahibzada Farhan courted controversy as he celebrated his half-century by using the bat as a gun and firing it.