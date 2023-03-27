'I think the team...': Former RCB player AB de Villiers gives big update on IPL comeback

IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 and once fans around the world will be treated to some thrilling cricket and epic extravaganza. All franchises have begun their preparations with most players joining the camps, except for few who are on international duty.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketers Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell and their former team mate AB de Villiers (L) take part in RCB Unbox, a promotional event held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.(AFP)

The franchises have also been updating fans about their preparations through their social media channels. Royal Challengers Bangalore, in particular, have been regular with their posts on social media and YouTube, and have also been sharing podcasts to give fans a first-hand experience. The franchise had their Hall of Fame and jersey unveiling ceremony on Sunday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where legends and former players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were felicitated. The duo were also inducted into the Hall of Fame in front of a huge crowd.

During the RCB Unbox event, the former players were also asked about a comeback in the IPL, and they gave contrasting answers. Having not yet announced his retirement, Gayle quipped, “Absolutely, I would love that. I am ready.”

Gayle's answer will be a delight for fans, who are still dreaming about his huge sixes in the Indian Premier League. But De Villiers had a different take on the question and stated, “I think the team is too good at the moment. We won't get a chance in the starting XI. We would rather be fans and support the boys to bring the Trophy back home.”

Also passing his verdict on RCB's campaign, De Villiers said, “Ee Saala Cup Namde (This year, the trophy is our's).”

De Villiers began his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2010, and then joined RCB from IPL 2011 onwards, going on to play with them until 2021. In the IPL run-charts, De Villiers is the sixth highest scorer in the competition's history. In 184 matches, he registered 5162 runs, packed with three centuries and 40 half-centuries. Known for his power-hitting skills, he also clobbered 413 fours and 251 sixes.

Meanwhile, Gayle is eighth in the list, with 4965 runs in 142 games, including six tons and 31 fifties. He also smacked 405 fours and 357 sixes. In the leaderboard, pole position is occupied by their former teammate, Virat Kohli (6624 runs in 223 games). Gayle has the highest amount of sixes in IPL history, with De Villiers in second spot.

