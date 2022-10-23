Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I think you should put that topic...': Pandya's cheeky reply to broadcaster's 'Will you bowl in India v Pakistan' query

'I think you should put that topic...': Pandya's cheeky reply to broadcaster's 'Will you bowl in India v Pakistan' query

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:35 PM IST

Hardik Pandya had a cheeky reply to broadcaster after toss of India vs Pakistan's T20 World Cup match, after he was asked if he would bowl or not.

Hardik Pandya in action for India.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

With India facing Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, focus will be on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, especially with the absence of key veteran Ravindra Jadeja. Fans and critics will also be curious to see if the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain bowls or not against Babar Azam's side and it looks like Pandya has given an update on it. (IND vs PAK Live Score and Updates)

After toss, Pandya was asked if he would bowl by a reporter and he said, "Have many fond memories here, I made my T20I debut in Australia, and from there the journey has continued. It's good to be back here, you can't get a better place to play sport and enjoy. The body is fine, I think you should put that topic about my body on rest, you will see me bowling."

Also Read | 'We had misunderstanding once...': Virat Kohli's big MS Dhoni revelation ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup tie

Giving his verdict on the match, he added, "We are playing international cricket, it's not only about Pakistan bowlers. Any team which is playing will have quality bowing at this level, international cricket has certain standards. So we all are aware about it and as a batting unit we have had a word about it. We have worked very hard to come here. The team that plays well, wins the contest."

India will be aiming to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note, especially after their poor performance last year. During last year's T20 World Cup, India crashed out of the SUper 12 stage, including a shocking opening defeat to Pakistan.

Playing XIs-

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs pakistan india cricket team pakistan cricket team t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP