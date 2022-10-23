India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma vs Babar Azam part three this year
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's men would be looking to avenge the hammering they suffered at the hands of their arch-rivals in the opening match of last year's tournament. Follow live score and updates of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match from the MCG here.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Nearly two months after they squared off in the Asia Cup, winning a match each, another high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, this time in the ICC T20 World Cup. Apart from the obvious undertones that go with any match between these two sides, they would both be desperate to win this and get this tournament off to a good start. This is the third time they are meeting this year. India and Pakistan met at Asia Cup twice, with India winning the group stage encounter and Pakistan winning the Super 4 clash. Both matches were thrillers, unlike what was the case in the opening match of last year's T20 World Cup which Pakistan won by 10 wickets.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 23, 2022 11:08 AM IST
India vs Pakistan live score: Shan Masood's injury
Shan Masood won't be available to play for Pakistan today, which was probably a given. The important thing is that he seems to be doing fine. For those that don't know, the Pakistan batter was struck on the right side of his head by a shot during a nets session. The latest update overnight from the PCB team in Australia is that Masood’s neurological observations are normal. The CT scan revealed a superficial bruising in the area where he struck, but he is currently asymptomatic. The batter will undergo a concussion re-test tomorrow.
Oct 23, 2022 10:54 AM IST
T20 World Cup live score: Suryakumar Yadav
He has scored 801 runs in 23 T20Is this year alone, which includes a century, at a frankly ludicrous strike rate of 184.56. His career T20I stats currently stand at 1045 runs scored in 34 T20Is at a strike rate of 176.81. He is in the kind of form that leads to opposition captains being asked if they have made any special plans for him, as was the case for Babar Azam.
Oct 23, 2022 10:36 AM IST
IND vs PAK Live score: Pakistan full squad
Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman
Oct 23, 2022 10:31 AM IST
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live: India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda
Oct 23, 2022 10:28 AM IST
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live: The two matches this year
India-Pakistan matches in recent years have been more about the loud, and rather jingoistic, build-ups than the actual matches itself. Most of the time, the games end up becoming one-sided blow-outs, with India on the right side of those for much of the time since the last bilateral series between the two in 2013, and Pakistan winning a few in recent years. That wasn't the case this year though. Both matches that they played in the Asia Cup were close affairs, with Pakistan pulling off quite an extraordinary chase in the second of those. India had won the first match five wickets while Pakistan won the second by the same margin.
Oct 23, 2022 10:21 AM IST
India vs Pakistan live score: Hello and welcome!
It is time for part three of this rivalry for which fans seem to have an insatiable appetite. With India and Pakistan not really playing bilaterals with each other any more, it is in these tournaments that fans on either side of the border get to really see what is happening with each other's cricket teams. Pakistan showed that India, or at least Indian fans, had grossly underestimated their team when they ran out to a 10-wicket win in the last T20 World Cup. Since then, names like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been taken with a bit of fear and reverence in Indian cricket circles. All four of these players and more are available for Pakistan today and India themselves, for now, don't have any injuries apart from those that were revealed before the tournament itself. Rain could play a role, but it doesn't really threaten the whole match itself anymore. Hey, it is India vs Pakistan, it is the T20 World Cup, sit back and enjoy!