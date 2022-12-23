‘I thought of a break after selling Hasaranga but...’: Hugh Edmeades narrates moment before his fall at IPL Auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction witnessed a rare turn of event as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed midway during the two-day event. The incident took place on Day 1, while Edmeades was auctioning Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Thankfully things settled quickly as Edmeades was rushed for medical attention and Charu Sharma, veteran commentator and TV presenter, carried the proceedings further.

Nearly after 10 months, a fully fit Edmeades is back at the centerstage and will be conducting the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which will be held in Kochi on Friday.

Ahead of the auction, an interview of Edmeades was released by IPL on social media, where the auctioneer talks about his sudden collapse. “My fall came totally out of the blue in Bengaluru. In 2,700 auctions I have never fallen off the stage in my life. I am fine now, no recurrence. I think I was just physically unprepared. Not enough sleep, not enough food. I think I just ran out of gas. I felt it coming on and I thought I would have a break after I have sold Hasaranga but the next thing I knew I was being picked off the floor. That was unexpected. Touching wood, I am very fit, thank you,” he said in the video.

Following the collapse in the mega auction at Bengaluru in February, Charu Sharma carried the auction forward till the rest of Day 1 and Day 2. Edmeades did return to the auction room towards the end of the event and conducted the bidding of the remaining players.

Edmeades, who is from London, has been in the field for 36-long-years and was appointed by the BCCI in 2018 for the IPL auctions. He replaced Richard Madley.

Meanwhile, a total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer on Friday to fill 87 slots among the 10 franchises. As per reports, BCCI for the first time has allowed live video-conferencing between team management staff from the auction table.

England all-rounders Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, along with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green are believed to be the hottest pick for the auctions. with Universe Boss Chris Gayle predicting franchises to break 16-17 crore barrier.

