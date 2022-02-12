IPL 2022 Auction: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage, broadcasters provide medical update

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which is currently taking place in Bengaluru. The auction is temporarily halted.

Edmeades collapsed on stage while the bidding was on for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. An early lunch has been taken following the incident. According to an update from official broadcasters Star Sports, Edmeades is fine and is currently receiving medical treatment. The auction is scheduled to restart at 3:30 PM.

Earlier, the auction began at 12 PM on Saturday with Shikhar Dhawan becoming the first player to be sold (to Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore). Among Marquee Players, Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive buy with Kolkata Knight Riders spending ₹12.25 crore for his signature.

A number of high-profile players including ‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, David Miller, and Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold in the first round of bidding.

Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition of the tournament, became the second player to reach double-figures in the auction, fetching ₹10.75 crore as he returned to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹4.6 crore. Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹8.5 crore, while India's Robin Uthappa returned to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹2 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹9.25 crore while Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹8 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was also picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore.