'Half of the players don't even get to play. Rohit, Dravid, and selectors...': Ganguly on India's ODI World Cup chances

India may not have won an ICC trophy since 2013 but former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes they have the team to win the ODI World Cup in home conditions later this year. Ganguly advised captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to stick with the same team that has been doing so well recently, whitewashing Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

"India can never be a weak team. A country that has so much talent can never be a weak team. Half of the players don't even get a chance. I would want Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and the selectors to hold on to the same team till the World Cup," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

A common criticism of the Indian team of late has been their subdued nature in ICC tournaments. A team that mauls most opponents in bilaterals, somehow resorts to 'safe' cricket and pays the price against top teams. Ganguly advised Dravid and Rohit not to worry about the result and play fearless cricket in the World Cup.

"When they reach the World Cup, they should play without any baggage. They should play fearless cricket, it doesn't matter if they win the trophy or not," the former BCCI president said.

The great opening batter heaped praise on India's talented cricketers and said they should go all out. "The team which has Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami... Ravindra Jadeja will come back... can never be bad," he added.

Ganguly is set to take over as Delhi Capitals' director of cricket from this IPL. The former captain said DC will miss the services of their regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is nursing multiple injuries suffered during a car accident in December last year but the team has enough firepower to go all the way and lift the trophy.

"It's just one role from another and I am looking forward to it. When I first joined hands with Delhi Capitals in 2019, the team has done pretty well since then. We will feel the void of Rishabh Pant. He is a top Indian cricketer but he is injured, we can't do much about it," Ganguly said.

