‘I want to face the fear’: Sreesanth interested in making IPL return

cricket

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:07 IST

Veteran India seamer S Sreesanth believes he could make a return to the Indian Premier League, if he is able to perform in the domestic circuit. In 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal, and he, along with fellow Rajasthan Royal teammates, Ajit Chandilia and Ankit Chavan, were arrested by Delhi police. In 2015, Sreesanth was acquitted of all charges by a special court.

In 2018, the Kerala High Court also revoked the BCCI life ban on him, and a year later, the Supreme Court asked the BCCI to reduce Sreesanth’s ban. Now, with his ban set to end in September this year, Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) have opened the doors for Sreesanth for consideration in the Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming season.

With an opportunity to make a return to cricket, Sreesanth is working hard, getting up at 5 am to attend online mental conditioning class with from noted NBA physical and mind training coach Tim Grover, who has worked with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Speaking about his plans to make a return, Sreesanth says that he would definitely consider putting his name in the IPL auction pool.

“I will put my name for sure if I am performing well, which I think I will,” Sreesanth told news agency PTI. “There are teams which will be interested and I have always told myself that I will again play IPL. That’s where I was thrown out and I will make sure I am back on that platform, win matches,” the 37-year-old said.

“Most of my fear was about what would people say when I play my next cricket match. I am sure all those people will realise what I went through and who are behind it,” Sreesanth says.

“The only place through which I can give an answer is through IPL even if I play for India. I want to face the fear and that’s the only way to live life,” he adds. “Everything will come out sooner or later. I will make sure that I have that much performance to get picked.”

On being asked if he would be more focused towards red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket, Sreesanth says he will grab any and every opportunity that comes his ways. “Any game brother. I am ready even if I die while playing one game. You are asking me about formats? It’s like telling a thirsty man on Sahara desert, ‘Bro, we don’t have juice and you have to make do with water’. Of course I will play everything,” he said.

“I am not finished yet. You will see me bowling again. Tough times don’t last but tough men do,” he signed off