‘I want to see more…’: Hardik Pandya's special request for India batters after 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

'Young' Team India routed hosts New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I on Sunday. Player of the Match Suryakumar Yadav notched up his second T20I century, toying with the Kiwi bowlers while scoring 111 runs in just 51 balls. The right-handed batter's explosive knock helped the Men in Blue post a challenging total of 191/6 in 20 overs. With required run rate 9.55 right from ball one, it was never going to be easy for the New Zealand batters. The hosts crumbled under pressure and got bowled out for 126/10 in 18.5 overs.

It was a great outing for stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, who seemed delighted after the convincing victory in the post-match presentation. The all-rounder was all praise for Suryakumar and commended the bowlers for their aggressive mindset. Pandya who didn't bowl in the match, also hinted towards Team India's strategy going forward in the series.

" I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball," he said. Talking about the upcoming T20I match, Pandya also gave insight into the selection of playing XI from the squad.

"I'd like to give everyone in the squad a chance but it's just one more game, so it's a bit tough," Pandya said. Meanwhile New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee took a hat-trick in the match as he dismissed captain Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive balls in the 20th over of the match. It was Southee's second hat-trick in T20I cricket. Captain Kane Williamson was the highest scorer for the hosts as he hit 61 runs in 52 balls. For Team India, Deepak Hooda picked four wickets in the match. While Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each in a winning cause.

