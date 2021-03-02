IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'I wanted to stay away from that': Steyn reveals why he decided to skip IPL 2021, finds other leagues 'more rewarding'
Dale Steyn has opted out of IPL 2021. (Getty Images)
Dale Steyn has opted out of IPL 2021. (Getty Images)
cricket

'I wanted to stay away from that': Steyn reveals why he decided to skip IPL 2021, finds other leagues 'more rewarding'

  • Steyn is currently playing the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:29 PM IST

In January this year, fast bowler Dale Steyn informed that he is opting out of the Indian Premier League 2021 but will play other leagues. The decision didn't exactly come as a shock to the world, given Steyn's age and the decline in his performances over the last few years. Still, the South Africa fast bowler is a big name and his presence promises to make a difference to the team.

Steyn's decision played a part in the Royal Challengers Bangalore releasing him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Steyn has played 95 IPL matches, picking up 97 wickets with a best of 3/8. However, multiple injuries have limited his appearance in the tournament. In the previous four seasons, Steyn has featured in 12 combined matches, getting 1, 2 and 3 games in the last three IPL seasons.

Also Read | 'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'

Finally, Steyn, 37, has revealed his decision to skip this year's IPL, explaining how he wanted to take a break from a tournament where he feels the price tag of a player takes precedence over everything else.

"I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten," Steyn told Cricket Pakistan.

Also Read | ‘For a dislocated thumb to take that long': Gavaskar asked if Jadeja walks into the team despite Axar’s performance

Steyn is currently playing the sixth season of Pakistan Super League for the Quetta Gladiators. Having last played international cricket in February of last year, Steyn is on the final leg of his career and the fast bowler wants to squeeze out every last drop of the sponge in the best way possible.

"When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket. I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it," Steyn added.

"Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? That’s just me being brutally honest. I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dale steyn ipl 2021 psl pakistan super league rcb
Close
Australia's Matthew Wade, left, is congratulated by teammate Steve Smith on a catch to dismiss India's Ajinkya Rahane as David Warner and Tim Paine react during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Australia's Matthew Wade, left, is congratulated by teammate Steve Smith on a catch to dismiss India's Ajinkya Rahane as David Warner and Tim Paine react during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Bit of self-interest': Australia wishing for England win in 4th Test vs India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:30 PM IST
So generally cheering on England is generally a low priority for Australia's cricketers but Joe Root's team can count on warm support from their Ashes foes during the fourth and final test against India this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dale Steyn has opted out of IPL 2021. (Getty Images)
Dale Steyn has opted out of IPL 2021. (Getty Images)
cricket

Steyn reveals why he skipped IPL 2021, finds other leagues 'more rewarding'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Steyn is currently playing the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Waugh is not a fan of the pitches used in the last two Tests between India and England. (Getty Images)
Mark Waugh is not a fan of the pitches used in the last two Tests between India and England. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image of Aakash Chopra. (Instagram/Aakash Chopra)
Image of Aakash Chopra. (Instagram/Aakash Chopra)
cricket

'That question mark is being answered nicely': Chopra names 'rockstar' of India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • India vs England: "I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar, one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced," Chopra said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Twitter)
Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Twitter)
cricket

Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli talks to the media.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli talks to the media.(REUTERS)
cricket

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The 32-year-old Kohli is also the first person in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the feat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Gavaskar asked if Jadeja comes into the playing 11 despite Axar’s performance

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Jadeja has been a standout performer for India with both bat and ball in the last one year. But Team India hasn’t missed him much as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have made their debuts in his absence and displayed that they belong in international cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli appeal for the wicket of England's Bastman during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
India's Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli appeal for the wicket of England's Bastman during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
cricket

England spin bowling coach admits visitors went in wrong strategy in 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner prepares to bat in the nets as they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.(AP)
Australia's David Warner prepares to bat in the nets as they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.(AP)
cricket

Warner to return with one-day game for New South Wales

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The veteran lefthander has not played since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in January where he was still hampered by the injury suffered in a one-day match in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON MONDAY, Feb. 8, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler Jack Leach celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2021_000239B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @ECB ON MONDAY, Feb. 8, 2021, ** Chennai: England's bowler Jack Leach celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (ECB/PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2021_000239B)(PTI)
cricket

Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:53 PM IST
The third Test match got over within two days after the visitors crumbled in front of the India spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Skipper Joe Root during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
England Skipper Joe Root during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
cricket

Pink balls, "good" surfaces and the future of Tests

By Nilankur Das, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Foakes during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad,((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
England's Ben Foakes during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad,((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
cricket

Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous: Dasgupta on Ahmedabad Test debate

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
File image of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
cricket

'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic, saying that even though he does not agree with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian Captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • IND vs ENG: Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw.(Twitter)
Prithvi Shaw.(Twitter)
cricket

Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Mumbai will not have the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, prolific Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Shardul Thakur, who will be away on national duty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP