'I wanted to stay away from that': Steyn reveals why he decided to skip IPL 2021, finds other leagues 'more rewarding'
- Steyn is currently playing the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.
In January this year, fast bowler Dale Steyn informed that he is opting out of the Indian Premier League 2021 but will play other leagues. The decision didn't exactly come as a shock to the world, given Steyn's age and the decline in his performances over the last few years. Still, the South Africa fast bowler is a big name and his presence promises to make a difference to the team.
Steyn's decision played a part in the Royal Challengers Bangalore releasing him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Steyn has played 95 IPL matches, picking up 97 wickets with a best of 3/8. However, multiple injuries have limited his appearance in the tournament. In the previous four seasons, Steyn has featured in 12 combined matches, getting 1, 2 and 3 games in the last three IPL seasons.
Also Read | 'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'
Finally, Steyn, 37, has revealed his decision to skip this year's IPL, explaining how he wanted to take a break from a tournament where he feels the price tag of a player takes precedence over everything else.
"I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten," Steyn told Cricket Pakistan.
Also Read | ‘For a dislocated thumb to take that long': Gavaskar asked if Jadeja walks into the team despite Axar’s performance
Steyn is currently playing the sixth season of Pakistan Super League for the Quetta Gladiators. Having last played international cricket in February of last year, Steyn is on the final leg of his career and the fast bowler wants to squeeze out every last drop of the sponge in the best way possible.
"When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket. I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it," Steyn added.
"Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? That’s just me being brutally honest. I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bit of self-interest': Australia wishing for England win in 4th Test vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Steyn reveals why he skipped IPL 2021, finds other leagues 'more rewarding'
- Steyn is currently playing the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'
- India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That question mark is being answered nicely': Chopra names 'rockstar' of India
- India vs England: "I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar, one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced," Chopra said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar asked if Jadeja comes into the playing 11 despite Axar’s performance
- Jadeja has been a standout performer for India with both bat and ball in the last one year. But Team India hasn’t missed him much as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have made their debuts in his absence and displayed that they belong in international cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England spin bowling coach admits visitors went in wrong strategy in 3rd Test
- 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warner to return with one-day game for New South Wales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pink balls, "good" surfaces and the future of Tests
- Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous: Dasgupta on Ahmedabad Test debate
- With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
- Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic, saying that even though he does not agree with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record
- IND vs ENG: Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox