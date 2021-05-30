'I wasn’t playing ODIs, I wasn’t playing domestic too': Jadeja remembers low phase 'filled with sleepless nights'

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most accomplished all-rounders in world cricket today. The 32-year-old has been weaving his magic with both bat and ball while his electric fielding has left mesmerised the fans. Jadeja has been in splendid form for the past few years as he cemented his position in all formats for Team India.

However, there was a time not too long ago when Jadeja was struggling to hold on to his position in the team. In limited-overs, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal became the front-line spinners for India in 2017 while Ashwin was preferred in Tests. With the emergence of Hardik Pandya, the all-rounders' slot went to him, so he was not playing much.

Jadeja remembered that time of his career. He said that he had many sleepless nights as he tried to chart his comeback to the Indian team.

“Honestly, those one-and-a-half years were filled with sleepless nights. Through that phase, I remember I would be up till 4-5 am. I would be thinking about what to do, how am I going to bounce back? I couldn’t sleep. I would be lying down but jaaga hi rehta tha (would remain awake).

“I was in the Test squad but not playing as we played a lot overseas. I wasn’t playing ODIs. I wasn’t playing domestic too as I would be travelling with the Indian team though not playing. I wasn’t getting any opportunity to prove myself. I would keep thinking about how I am going to come back," Ravindra Jadeja told The Indian Express.

Jadeja was a star for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 season where he showcased his skills as batsmen, bowler, and fielder as well. Jadeja is set to make India return after missing out on international cricket since January due to an injury. He is expected to feature in India's World Test Championship final against New Zealand which will take place next month.

