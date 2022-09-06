'I watched over the glass, players got fiery and excited': Pakistan bowling coach picks 'match-winning' moment vs India

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait has picked the 'match-winning' moment for Babar Azam & Co. which paved the way for the Green Army to stage an impressive comeback against Team India in the Super 4 encounter at the Asia Cup 2022. Stakes were high as traditional rivals India and Pakistan squared off against each other for the second time in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Dubai with their tails up after avenging the 2021 World Cup defeat to Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup. Thanks to Hardik Pandya's all-round show, India outclassed Pakistan in its Asia Cup opener. Meeting arch-rivals Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit & Co. suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of the Babar-led side. With Pakistan restoring parity in the Indo-Pak rivalry at the Asia Cup, former Australian pacer Tait has credited seamer Haris Rauf for kickstarting the stunning comeback of the Green Army against India.

“Haris Rauf’s last over for me, putting aside the miss field and the drop catch. He has been working so hard on his yorkers and slower balls like the other guys have. And his execution in the last over was perfect last night. Potentially, that was match-winning,” Tait was quoted as saying in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan wouldn't be able to stop an on-song Virat Kohli in the final over if it wasn't for Rauf. In his fiery duel with Kohli, the Pakistan pacer kept things airtight and leaked just 2 runs in the first four balls of the final over. Leading India’s batting charge against the Green Army, former Indian skipper Kohli played a sublime knock of 60 off 44 balls. The 33-year-old was run out in Rauf’s final over.

“I was sitting inside the room watching over the glass. Players were getting quite fiery and excited. But we weren’t quite sure about the win until the end. People were moving and players were telling them not to move from their spots. So, whenever someone moved, players yelled, ‘don’t move, don’t move’. Just the usual excitement when you have a chance of winning a close match,” Tait added. Rauf bagged the jackpot wicket of Rohit and the pacer leaked 38 runs in four overs against Pakistan. Rauf-starrer Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets in the Super 4 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.

