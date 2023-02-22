'I will be aiming for 160kph mark': Pakistan's PSL sensation sends big message to Umran Malik

Team India star Umran Malik enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022. The right-arm pacer enjoyed a stellar season in the Indian Premier League for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 18 wickets in the competition. His impressive performance in the league led to a maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June. Since then, Umran has represented India in 8 ODIs and as many matches in the shortest format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Umran broke the Indian record for the fastest delivery when he recorded 156kph during the second ODI of the series against Sri Lanka. The fast bowler remains an integral part of the Indian team in the limited-overs formats, and continues to draw attention from fans worldwide for his fierce pace.

Also read: 'You can show aggression. Mine comes through batting': Babar Azam's blunt reaction to PSL duel with Mohammad Amir

In the neighbouring country of Pakistan, meanwhile, another young fast bowler is rising up in ranks with similarly impressive pace in the Pakistan Super League; Ihsanullah, 20, caught the attention of fans and former cricketers when he registered incredible figures of 5/12 in four overs during a match for the Multan Sultans against the Quetta Gladiators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The quick recorded speeds of 150kph+ during his first over of the match, where also dismissed Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Following the game, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq – who was also the part of the interim selection committee that picked Ihsanullah in the squad for New Zealand Tests – made a huge claim on the pacer. Razzaq had said that Ihsanullah has the potential to break the 160kph barrier, and the young pacer has now made a bold claim on his Indian rival, Umran Malik, as he reacted to Razzaq's remark.

“Inshallah, koshish karunga. Umran Malik ne jo 157kph pe ball kiya hai, main koshish karunga uss se upar karunga. Umran Malik se upar karunga, 160 karunga. (God willing, I will try. Umran Malik had recorded 157kph, I will try to break his record. I will be aiming for the 160kph mark),” Ihsanullah said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The youngster has taken 12 wickets in four matches so far in the PSL. Ihsanullah is the highest wicket-taker in the edition at the moment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON