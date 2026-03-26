‘I will beat the living hell out of these people’: Virat Kohli’s raging response amidst coach’s conspiracy

Virat Kohli’s mental toughness and fortitude have always stood out. The cricketing world knows how he turned up for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy the day after his father’s death and scored 90 to help save the match for his team. As it turns out, that wasn’t the only occasion where Kohli’s steely resolve came to the fore. Back in the day, when a young Kohli was setting tournaments ablaze with his batting heroics, he was subjected to unfair treatment from one of his coaches. Virat Kohli has always stood up to the challenge (AFP)

Kohli was on fire during the 2005-06 Vijay Merchant Trophy for Delhi, amassing 757 runs at an impressive average of 84.11. However, did you know that one of the team’s coaches didn’t take a liking to him and even conspired against him? Kohli’s former teammate, Jagrit Anand, once recalled this fascinating incident that highlighted how a young Virat overcame the odds stacked against him.

“When we were playing Under-17, we had played two seasons – Virat had scored a double century and a couple of centuries in the previous season. Virat was a known name in the Delhi circuit. He was always outstanding. Now, when it came to the next season, there was a particular coach who was not too much in favour of Virat, so he was trying to pull him down in his own ways in spite of having that kind of record,” Anand, a former Delhi Ranji player and Head of Academies and ex talent scout with Delhi Capitals, said on The Quiet Rise Podcast by Meha Bhardwaj Alter.

“Our first game was against Punjab in Patiala. It was Punjab’s home ground. Sidharth Kaul was one of their pacers, and another guy, Amanpreet… they were doing extremely well. They were the terror in the fast-bowling circuit. So all the odds were against us. Virat was always someone who, if you give a challenge, he would love it.

‘I will beat the living hell out of these people’ “Here I am talking about mental resilience. Before that match, we were just having a casual chat. We were talking about how this match is going to pan out. Now, this was a personal conversation that we guys had. He said, ‘I will beat the living hell out of these people,’ in his proper Delhi language. He scored a double century in that game. That season, he scored another double century, to go with three more hundreds, and that season, Delhi went on to win to become champions in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. So, you see, that kind of challenge. Imagine the coach has the authority in that age group, but that still did not stop someone like Virat.”

Watch the clip below: