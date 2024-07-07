'I will never forget his words...': Ishan Kishan reveals hidden story behind Hardik Pandya's T20 World Cup comeback

Hardik Pandya was one of India's match-winners in their victorious T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. It saw a huge change in the behaviour of fans towards him. Prior to the T20 World Cup, the all-rounder was on the receiving end of trolls and criticism from fans and experts due to his form and captaincy in IPL 2024. Many fans also went after him after he replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain. India's Hardik Pandya lifts the ICC T20 World Cup trophy.(ICC- X)

But things have changed for Pandya, who made a stunning comeback in the ICC tournament and silenced his critics. Pandya's MI and India teammate Ishan Kishan, who missed out the T20 WC squad, opened up on the way the all-rounder responded to the criticism.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the wicketkeeper-batter said, "I had a gut feeling that he (Pandya) was saving it all for the World Cup. I will never forget his words: ‘Ek baar performance aa jaaye fir jo aaj gaali de rahe wahi taaliyaan bajayenge (Once I start performing, those who are abusing me will be clapping for me). This is what he told me when I was also going through a really tough time. He said ‘let people talk, we will do our best and give 100 percent to the game we love’."

Kishan also revealed that Pandya never complained about the criticism and took it in a sporting manner. "It is difficult to explain in words the past six months he has had, as there were all kinds of things said and written about him. But he never lost his cool. I was with him during most of that time – be it training with him in Vadodara or during the IPL – and I never heard him cribbing ki yaar, aisa kyun ho raha hai mere saath (Mate, why is this happening with me). He was calm about it, took it in a very sporting manner, and just focused on the game."

Further, Kishan also praised Pandya's temperament and said, "I remember Hardik bhai saying once during the IPL, ‘Jo haath mai nahi hai uske baare mey kya sochna. Log bol rahe hain, kyu bol rahe, wo sab control nahi kar sakte (Those things which are not in our hands, we can’t control. If I keep on thinking about what people are saying, I will lose it). The same bunch that has criticised me will celebrate me in the future and I just have to take it in a very sporting manner.'"

In the T20 World Cup final, India defeated South Africa by 7 runs. Chasing 177, the Proteas were restricted to 169/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Hardik's 3/20.