‘I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that’: Bharat Arun calls Hardik Pandya an ‘outstanding talent'

Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun lauded all-rounder Hardik Pandya and agreed that finding someone as good as Pandya would be a very tough job.

Pandya last represented India in the longest format in 2018, during the tour of England. He has been battling a back injury since 2019 and recently, during the IPL, also picked up a shoulder niggle. As a result, was not included in the Test team for the tour of England as he 'was not in a position to bowl', according to the BCCI.

While speaking in an interaction, the Indian bowling coach said that Hardik Pandya is an 'outstanding talent'.

“I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that. Hardik is an outstanding talent, but unfortunately, he had to undergo a back operation and then it's not very easy to come back after that. He bowled against England, I thought he did a really good job. But, to sustain that we need to manage him well and build on his strength,” Bharat Arun was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowling coach also heaped praise on Shardul Thakur and said the latter has all the abilities to be a fast-bowling all-rounder which the team has needed ever since Hardik Pandya suffered a back injury that restricted him from bowling.

Shardul has been a key bowler in India’s arsenal for quite a long time now. After proving his mettle in the white-ball format, he was given a chance in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane, and he came out with flying colours. The Mumbai cricketer picked up seven wickets and also scored a half-century to help India register a historic victory against Tim Paine & Co.

The Indian bowling coach said while the selectors will have the last word on finding the next set of options, Thakur has certainly made a case for himself.

“It is more of a selectors’ job to find them and then we can develop those all-rounders. Shardul has proved he can be an all-rounder. What he did in Australia was fabulous,” Arun said during an interaction, as quoted by PTI.

“So ideally, yes (we need to develop seam bowling all-rounder), there must be a few (in domestic cricket) because we are always on the circuit with the Indian team, we have not had an opportunity to look at the domestic all-rounders,” he added.

