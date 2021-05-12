IPL 2021: 'I was scared, everyone in my family was worried,' Wriddhiman Saha opens up on battle with Covid

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha opened up on his battle with Covid-19 and admitted that he was scared. The wicketkeeper-batsman was tested positive for the virus last week on the same day the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council.

Speaking in a recent interview with Anandabazar Patrika, Saha also gave an update on his health and said that he is almost healthy and recovering quickly.

"I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," Saha said.

"I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold & mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk.

"Covid test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive," Saha further added.

"There is no more discomfort in the body. The fever is not coming. Colds and coughs have also decreased. It goes without saying that there is no pain in the body. I don't understand if there is fatigue at all. As long as I don't start practicing, it is not possible to understand. I want to tell the supporters, don't worry. I'm almost healthy," Saha signed off.

