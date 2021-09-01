'I would always have him in my team': Moeen Ali names India player as one of his 'favourite cricketers' in the world

Newly-appointed England vice-captain Moeen Ali is excited about his new leadership role and looking forward to serving as deputy to Joe Root when the fourth Test against starts at the Oval on Thursday. Ali, on Wednesday replaced wicketkeeper Jos Buttler as the vice-captain of the team for the fourth Test after the wicketkeeper batsman was given a paternity break due to the impending birth of his second child.

An over-the-moon Ali called leading England a huge honour and responsibility and that entering the leadership group promises to bring the best out of him and his teammates. "It's amazing. To captain or vice-captain England in any form is huge and I'm very excited. I'm obviously not hoping for Joe to go off the field but if he does go off, I'm looking forward to the role," Ali said during a press conference on the eve of the fourth Test.

"That's the beauty of sport in one way but I also know that Jos would have done it if I weren't. Things can change quickly and to be given the role is great. I do speak a lot to the players and we bounce ideas off each other."

Ali weighed in on India's decision to leave out R Ashwin for the first three Tests of the series and expressed his take on whether the premier off-spinner would make it in the XI for the fourth Test at the Oval. In the first three Tests, India have gone ahead with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner with the all-rounder picking up just two wickets. However, with injury concerns looming over Jadeja, the door might open for Ashwin to play at the Oval. Ali admitted he found Ashwin's omission surprising, while calling his CSK teammate Jadeja one of his favourites.

"Most grounds in England spin a little bit anyway, some obviously more than others but there's always a bit of spin. Ashwin... yeah, I think a little bit maybe. I also feel Jadeja is an amazing cricketer; one of my favourite cricketers in the world. I would always have him in my team no matter what. India after winning at Lord's would have gone ahead with four seamers. I thought he did a great job. I'm sure Ashwin has been and will be considered going in tomorrow," Ali added.