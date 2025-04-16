Menu Explore
Ian Bishop interrupts Ambati Rayudu's IPL preview show, barges in to leave ex-CSK batter shocked; recording stops

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 16, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Rayudu was recording a pre-match show when Bishop, completely unaware that the cameras were rolling, entered the area to shake hands with the former CSK batter.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop is known for his astute game sense, player analysis, research and meticulousness. You rarely see Bishop fumble in the commentary box. April 15 (Tuesday) was an anomaly in that respect as Bishop's blooper left TV presenter and former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu shocked.

Ian Bishop walked straight into the studio during Ambati Raydu's recording
Ian Bishop walked straight into the studio during Ambati Raydu's recording

Rayudu was recording the pre-match show on ESPN Cricinfo Hindi ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match when Bishop, completely unaware that the cameras were rolling, entered the area to shake hands with the former CSK batter and host Yash Jha.

"Hello, good to see you," said Bishop while shaking hands with a perplexed Rayudu, who stood up from the sofa and said: "Hello, sir!"

When Bishop moved to extend his greetings to Yash, he replied with: "We were in the middle of a hindi recording."

A visibly embarrassed stood there with hands on his face even as the recording was stopped.

Rayudu and Bishop were part of the English panel, which was supposed to be recorded around the same time, which must have created confusion in Bishop's mind.

The duo later got together to finish the English recording, where Bishop even took a cheeky dig at Raydu for his fondness for Chennai Super Kings, who got back to winning ways after five successive defeats in the tournament.

"I felt it in my spirit. Even in the absence, there was no real distance in the CSK partnership. I felt a joy from a distance," Bishop said when asked if he missed Raydu, who had off during CSK's win against LSG.

Bishop and Rayudu were also present for the mid-match and post-match shows. The lank commentator tried to hide by running from the camera's gaze when Andre Russell chopped a Marco Jansen delivery back onto his stumps. KKR were bowled out for 95 while chasing 112 for victory as PBKS defended the lowest total in IPL history.

Yuzvendra Chahal triggered a collapse in the KKR batting line-up by picking up four wickets. "Give Yuzi all the credit, but not being able to chase 111 on that pitched, confused me," said Bishop.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with PBKS vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
