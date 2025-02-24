Ian Chappell announces retirement from 52-year cricket-writing career

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell, on Sunday, drew curtains on his five-decade-old journalistic career, having written his final column in ESPNcricinfo on February 23, 2025. He reckoned it was the right time to move away from his second innings and "put down the pen and pack away the computer", saying that retirement from his writing career was as emotional as stepping away from cricket. Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell

"I've been writing for over 50 years, but the time has come and this will be my last column. Retirement from journalism is similar to cricket - I knew the time was right," said the former top-order batter, who played 75 Tests, scoring 5,345 runs.

“In my playing days I asked former Australia captain Richie Benaud if retirement was a difficult decision. 'No Ian,' Benaud replied wisely, 'It's easy. You'll know the right time'.”

The Aussie added that while he was a stickler for deadlines, he did come close occasionally, courtesy of his wife.

"Despite that stumble, I never missed a deadline - I came close a couple of times but was never late. My wife Barbara-Ann has been a positive influence both as an excellent sub-editor and also by telling me.

"However, the time has come to close the writing section of my computer. I wish each and every one who has helped and befriended me along the way all the best in their future endeavours."

"I will miss filing a column, as writing has been a favoured task. A writing career spanning more than 50 years means I surpassed my journey both as a cricketer and a broadcaster. A justifiable part of writing is, it's all your own work -- it might be rubbish but at least it's your rubbish."

Chappell's special Sachin Tendulkar mention

Recalling some of the best moments from his 52-year career, Chappell dropped a special mention on India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's battle against late great Shane Warne in the 1998 Chennai Test. The 81-year-old said it was among the few good articles he had written, which included VVS Laxman's iconic 281 against Australia in Kolkata.

"There have been many pleasures from writing, notably Sachin Tendulkar combating Shane Warne in Chennai. Other highlights included writing about the genius of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting's aggression, and VVS Laxman's classic 281 in Kolkata," Chappell wrote.