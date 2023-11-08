Ibrahim Zadran reveals lesser-known chat with Sachin Tendulkar after Afghanistan star's record ton vs Australia at WC

Before ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell took over and played an innings of a lifetime, Ibrahim Zadran made sure Afghanistan punched above its weight for the umpteenth time at the ICC World Cup 2023. Fresh from sealing its berth in the ICC Champions Trophy, Afghanistan stunned the entire cricket fraternity by fighting Australia tooth and nail for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Tuesday.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with Afghanistan team mentor Ajay Jadeja and batter Ibrahim Zardan at a practice session (PTI)

While Afghan bowlers caused an early scare during the Australian innings, it was opener Zadran, who laid the foundation for a challenging total against Australia in match No.39 of the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Zadran opened the innings for Afghanistan and the young batter remained unbeaten against Australia. Zadran played a brilliant knock of 129 off 143 balls as his maiden World Cup ton guided Afghanistan to 291-5 in 50 overs.

ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell hits iconic double century, pulls off a Kapil Dev to deny Afghanistan the greatest World Cup upset ever

In the build-up to Afghanistan's crucial World Cup match, Zadran spent the longest time with Sachin Tendulkar when the batting legend opted to pay a special visit to the Afghan camp. "I had a good chat with Sachin Tendulkar. He shared his experience, and I said before the match that I will bat like Sachin Tendulkar. He gave me a lot of energy and confidence," he told Star Sports.

What records Zadran created against Australia at World Cup?

Young Zadran joined an elite list of batters by recording the third-highest individual score against Australia at the World Cup. Only Neil Johnson (132) and Chris Harris (130) have scored more than the Afghanistan opener against Australia in World Cup cricket. Zadran is ahead of the likes of Shikhar Dhawan (117) and Rachin Ravindra (116) on the special list.

‘Missed a hundred against Pakistan but…’

The 21-year-old is also the fourth-youngest batter to slam a century against Australia in the 50-over format."I am feeling great to score Afghanistan's maiden hundred in (World Cup). I worked really hard for this tournament. I missed a hundred against Pakistan but made it today. I was talking to my coaching staff, and I told them I have a feeling I will get a hundred in next three matches," he added. However, Zadran’s unbeaten 129 was overshadowed by Maxwell as the Aussie batter smashed 201* off 128 balls to seal Australia's berth in the semi-finals.

