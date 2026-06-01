ICC announces big trial, pink ball to be used to end menace of bad light stopping Test matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a ring of wholesale changes following the conclusion of its Board Meetings, which were held in Ahmedabad on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. The World Body also announced a series of decisions aimed at strengthening governance, supporting women's cricket and enhancing the global competition structures.

Tests to see major change to get away with menace of ‘bad light’(Getty Images)

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The ICC Board also approved several recommendations from the Chief Executives Meeting, including trialling the use of a pink ball in Tests to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light. However, this will only be done if both teams give their go-ahead and agree to the agreement prior to the start of the match or the series.

The match officials will also be able to access Hawk-Eye data when considering reporting an illegal bowling action. Research will also be undertaken on lighting technology for match officials and venues to reduce the amount of play lost due to poor light. The ICC will co-fund research and development projects alongside the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

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{{^usCountry}} The updates to the playing conditions will also allow head coaches and their designees to consult with their respective teams during scheduled drinks intervals, mandate 15-minute intervals in T20I matches, and require batters to be ready at the resumption of play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The updates to the playing conditions will also allow head coaches and their designees to consult with their respective teams during scheduled drinks intervals, mandate 15-minute intervals in T20I matches, and require batters to be ready at the resumption of play. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There will also be a permanent adoption of the legside wides trial, while the remaining MCC Laws of Cricket changes will take effect October 1, 2026. ‘Franchise cricket’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There will also be a permanent adoption of the legside wides trial, while the remaining MCC Laws of Cricket changes will take effect October 1, 2026. ‘Franchise cricket’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ICC Board also expressed its concern about the growing expanse of franchise cricket and resolved to form a committee to assess the harmonisation of franchise cricket with the international calendar within the current structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ICC Board also expressed its concern about the growing expanse of franchise cricket and resolved to form a committee to assess the harmonisation of franchise cricket with the international calendar within the current structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Our discussions in Ahmedabad have reinforced the ICC’s commitment to governance, administration and the growth of cricket globally. From women’s cricket and emerging nations to the management of franchise competitions, today’s discussions and decisions aim to ensure that cricket remains fair, competitive, and exciting for fans worldwide,” the ICC chairman Jay Shah said in an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our discussions in Ahmedabad have reinforced the ICC’s commitment to governance, administration and the growth of cricket globally. From women’s cricket and emerging nations to the management of franchise competitions, today’s discussions and decisions aim to ensure that cricket remains fair, competitive, and exciting for fans worldwide,” the ICC chairman Jay Shah said in an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, the ICC Board also approved a change to the window for the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, moving the tournament from June-July to February 14-28, 2027. The ICC will pilot the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 as a 10-team event featuring five Full Members and five Associate Members, selected based on rankings and prior T20 World Cup qualification.

The ICC Board also approved the recommendation to establish a Global Qualifier for ICC Men’s T20 World Cups. The management has also been tasked with finalising a competition structure and qualification pathway for a 16-team Global Qualifier.

The Board also confirmed that India would be playing its Women's 2028 T20 World Cup matches at a neutral venue with India matches played at a neutral venue with Pakistan set to host the event.

Canada Cricket suspended

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Cricket Canada has also been suspended from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations. The Canadian national representative teams will remain eligible to participate in ICC events during the suspension period.

“To support the continued participation and development of the national teams, Cricket Canada will be permitted to access ICC funding through a controlled funding mechanism, under the oversight of ICC management, solely for approved national team programmes,” the ICC said.

“The ICC will also provide Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions aimed at addressing the governance and administrative issues identified by the Board. The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC Normalisation Committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the Board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met,” it added.

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