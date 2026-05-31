Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seated next to Jay Shah, attends IPL final from same box as Rajiv Shukla and Sourav Ganguly

Here are some of the reactions:

The presence of Sooryavanshi at the Narendra Modi Stadium sent the internet into overdrive, with fans going gaga over his new haircut.

The broadcast cameras also picked up the Rajasthan Royals' opening batter chatting with Jay Shah during the IPL 2026 summit clash. It is worth mentioning that the youngster was seated in the same box as Shah, Thakur, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, former India captain Sourav Ganguly and other dignitaries.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , the story of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, attended the summit clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The 15-year-old sported a new look as the Rajasthan Royals opener got a new haircut for the IPL 2026 final. Moreover, he was also spotted seated alongside the ICC Chairman Jay Shah and BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

On Sunday, Sooryavanshi also became the youngest Orange Cap holder in the history of the T20 tournament. The youngster, who finished his campaign with 776 runs, ended up as the highest run-getter of the 19th edition of the tournament after Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan flopped in the final.

The trio - Sooryavanshi, Gill and Sudharsan finished in excess of 700 runs, but Sooryavanshi eventually pipped the other two to win the big accolade. Virat Kohli, the RCB talisman, finished in the fourth spot after he smashed a half-century. Moreover, Kohli also registered his fastest IPL fifty, getting to the milestone in 25 balls.

Sooryavanshi broke several records in the IPL 2026 seasonand surpassed Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in a single IPL edition.

What happened in the IPL 2026 final? The IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT saw RCB win the toss and opt to bowl. Gujarat then posted 155/8 in 20 overs after Washington Sundar hit a fighting fifty. Rasikh Salam Dar scalped three wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two each to help RCB restrict the Titans under 160.

RCB then began the chase in style as Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer took the Gujarat bowling attack apart, hitting Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada inside the powerplay for fun. However, Gujarat staged a comeback, dismissing Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya in quick succession.

However, Kohli guided the chase, hitting his fastest half-century in the IPL off just 25 balls. With RCB in touching distance of winning the silverware, the 37-year-old started limping, leaving the Ahmedabad crowd worried.