ICC announces WTC final playing conditions: India, New Zealand to share trophy if match ends in a draw or a tie

The ICC on Friday announced the playing conditions for India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final, which is set to be played next month at Southampton, starting from June 18th. Both the teams reached the final after finishing at the top two positions in the table.

The big question ahead of the finale was what would happen if the match was to end in a draw or tie. In a statement release on their official website, the ICC announced that 23rd June is being set aside as a reserve day for the match, which will be used only if the playtime is lost due to weather conditions, and is not recovered "through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day".

The ICC also explained that if the match was to end in a draw or a tie, the trophy will be shared between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand as both the teams will be declared joint winners.

Here is the ICC release in full:

The playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final – scheduled to be played from 18 to 22 June, with 23 June set aside as the Reserve Day. Both of these decisions were made in June 2018, prior to the commencement of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The playing conditions are available on the page here and explain the calculations of playing time.

In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC Match Referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the Reserve Day may be used. The final decision on whether the Reserve Day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.

The match will be played using Grade 1 Dukes cricket balls.

The final will also see the implementation of the following changes to international playing conditions that came into effect with the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

Short Runs – The Third Umpire will automatically review any call of a ‘short run’ by the On-field Umpire and communicate the decision to the On-field Umpire prior to the next ball being bowled.

Player Reviews – The fielding captain or the dismissed batsman may confirm with the Umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a player review for LBW.

DRS Reviews – For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

