ICC Annual rankings: India extend lead at the top in T20 standings, Australia, New Zealand top Tests and ODI rankings

India have extended their lead at the top of the T20 rankings in the annual update that the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced for 2021/22. India, who have been unbeaten in the shortest format of the game since Rohit Sharma took over as captain after the T20 World Cup last year, had previous led second-placed England by one point and that gap has increased to five points.

However, India remain nine points behind Australia in the annual Test rankings. New Zealand, meanwhile remain top of the ODI rankings but second-placed England are trailing them by just a point. Australia are third while India are fourth.

"The new rankings reflect all T20I series completed since May 2019, with those completed prior to May 2021 weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent," said the ICC in its statement.

India sit at the top of the T20 rankings with 270 rating points while England are on 265. Pakistan round off the top three with 261 points.

In the Test rankings, Australia have increased their lead over second-placed India from one to nine rating points while Pakistan have overtaken England to fifth position.

India have also gained a point to move to 119 while England have had the biggest decrease of nine points as their 4-1 series win over India in 2018 is now dropped from the rankings. England's 88 rating points is their lowest since 1995.

Australia, who beat England 4-0 in the Ashes in January, have moved from 119 to 128 rating points in the annual update that drops the 2018-19 season and reflects all series completed since May 2019.

