ICC bans Jarvo from attending matches in World Cup 2023 after pitch invading incident during IND vs AUS tie

Hours after breaching security and invading the pitch during the India vs Australia World Cup clash at Chepauk on Sunday, the ICC has banned serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo from attending further matches in the tournament. As per a PTI report, the incident took place moments after the Indian players entered the field. Jarvo then caught everyone by surprise as he coolly entered the venue wearing the Indian jersey, following which he tried walking towards Virat Kohli. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Officials stop a pitch invader as Virat Kohli watches before the start of the 2023 World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai(AFP)

The Indian team's security officer made no delay in tackling the situation as he quickly grasped the invader, who was subsequently escorted outside. Kohli too reacted to the unwanted interruption as he ran towards Jarvo and had a chat.

“The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities,” ICC spokesperson stated when PTI enquired about the breach.

Jarvo is a repeated offender and this was the fourth time he managed to breach security in a match involving India. He had been banned from English grounds for the same offence during India's tour of England back in 2021.

Despite the repeated offence Jarvo has been picked by security and left as no one considered it as a serious matter. “The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again,” ICC spokesperson’s statement to PTI read.

Meanwhile, India spinners produced a tremendous show to fold Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three wickets, Kuldeep Yadav scalped two, while Ashwin picked one.

India in response got off to a terrible start with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer getting out for 0. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are batting at the moment.

