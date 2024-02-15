 UK club cricketer handed 17-year ban for attempted match-fixing | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / ICC bans Rizwan Javed: UK club cricketer handed 17-year ban for attempted match-fixing

ICC bans Rizwan Javed: UK club cricketer handed 17-year ban for attempted match-fixing

AFP |
Feb 15, 2024 09:45 PM IST

Rizwan Javed was accused of attempting to fix matches on three separate occasions.

A UK-based club cricketer has been handed a 17-and-a-half-year ban from the game at any level over match-fixing claims relating to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League.

A UK-based club cricketer has been handed a 17-and-a-half-year ban from the game (AFP)
A UK-based club cricketer has been handed a 17-and-a-half-year ban from the game (AFP)

Rizwan Javed was accused of attempting to fix matches on three separate occasions, offering rewards to other players to engage in corrupt behaviour and refusing to cooperate with the International Cricket Council (ICC) investigation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He was among eight players and officials charged by the ICC over the allegations in September last year, which included Bangladesh international Nasir Hossain.

Hossain received a two-year ban, with six months suspended in January.

"Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers," ICC General Manager Integrity Alex Marshall said.

"The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On