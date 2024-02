ICC bans Rizwan Javed: UK club cricketer handed 17-year ban for attempted match-fixing

A UK-based club cricketer has been handed a 17-and-a-half-year ban from the game at any level over match-fixing claims relating to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League. A UK-based club cricketer has been handed a 17-and-a-half-year ban from the game (AFP)

Rizwan Javed was accused of attempting to fix matches on three separate occasions, offering rewards to other players to engage in corrupt behaviour and refusing to cooperate with the International Cricket Council (ICC) investigation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He was among eight players and officials charged by the ICC over the allegations in September last year, which included Bangladesh international Nasir Hossain.

Hossain received a two-year ban, with six months suspended in January.

"Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers," ICC General Manager Integrity Alex Marshall said.

"The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with."