ICC, BCCI share India's squad photograph ahead of WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton - See Pics

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the much-awaited World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, which begins on Friday. A day before the much-awaited face-off, the the Indian contingent gathered at the Ageas Bowl for a team photograph.

All the players named in the 20-man squad for the England tour and the entire support staff was captured in a single frame. The BCCI took to Twitter and shared the team photo. Captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri could be seen seating at the centre in the front row, along with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja.

“How's that for a Team Picture ahead of the #WTC21 Final!”: The BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, captain Kohli, and several others, took to social media and shared the picture of the squad named by the BCCI for the WTC Final. The Indian skipper posted the picture with an Indian tri-colour emoji.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and wrote, "The #WTC21 Final India squad with head coach @RaviShastriOfc. Which of these players do you think will feature in the playing XI?"

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant shared the pictures with a caption that read, “Ready for The Ultimate Test.” Head coach Shastri also posted the squad photo on social media.

KL Rahul wrote, “So much of hard work has gone into reaching this final. Goodluck boys for the big game. The whole country and me are rooting for you. Bring the cup home.”

The WTC Final starts on Friday in Southampton. The winners of the game will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. The losing team will get USD 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played for almost a period of two years, adding context to Test cricket and crowning the first official world champions in the longest format of the game.