Ajinkya Rahane reacts on India's team combination for WTC final, says 'we still have two practice sessions'

With less than 24 hours to go for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton, speculations about the team combination of both sides are at their peak. Will New Zealand play four seamers? Will India go with Ashwin or Jadeja or play an extra batsman? Do they prefer Ishant over Siraj? It was no surprise that India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about the team combination during a virtual press conference.

As it has been with Rahane over the umpteen media interactions, he dead-batted questions on team combination giving away virtually nothing.

"We are yet to decide about our combination. We still have two practice sessions left," Rahane said on Wednesday.

While India’s top six more or less pick themselves, it is the bowling combination that is yet to be decided. With Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Ashwin, and Jadeja all being fit, it provides India with an ideal opportunity to walk out in the WTC final with five of their premier bowlers.

But what if there is rain on Day 1 and the pitch is slightly conducive to seam bowling? Will they pick an extra Seamer in Siraj at the expense of Jadeja? Or will the young Hyderabad seamer will anyway be preferred over the veteran Ishant as the third seamer? These are the questions that India will have to answer.

WTC final just another game for Rahane

For Rahane, the WTC final is just another game and his mental make-up is such that he is not thinking of it as the biggest event.

"It's just a mental thing. If we can switch mentally and adapt, it's important. Yes one-off, we have to take it as another game, not as a final or anything. We just want to give our best, play good cricket, be consistent in the five days."

The likes of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will be playing the biggest match of their short careers but Rahane feels it is better to let them play their fearless brand of cricket with an uncluttered mind.

"Personally, I am not telling them anything. They know their game-plan. It's about giving them freedom, backing them, believing in their abilities. We don't want any kind of confusion."

While signing off, he did admit that in order to win the World Test Championship, batters will have to take up additional responsibility.

"Batters play a key role in England. The bowlers get a lot of help over here and we have a big responsibility. Everyone has a different game-plan. It's about backing your game-plan. We will take up the responsibility as a batting unit and try to achieve the team's goal."