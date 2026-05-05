ICC cements India's position as the best men's T20I team in the world. Check annual rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released its annual rankings update, with the Indian national cricket team topping the charts in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. In contrast, the Australian women’s national cricket team lead the ICC Women’s T20 Team rankings. The latest update follows a structured process: matches played since May 2025 carry full weightage of 100, while results from the previous two years are rated at 50 per cent.

India retain No.1 ranking in T20Is. (Sportz Asia)

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At the top of the men’s rankings remain India with 275 points, a side that won back-to-back ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, defending their title in March 2026 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. This successful campaign made India the first team in history to win two consecutive T20 World Cups, and the first to do so on home soil. The triumph included a dominant 96-run win over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final, reflecting their superiority as a unit throughout the tournament.

Before the 2026 World Cup, India had already established themselves as the team to beat, with consistent performances across formats. Their run included a 2-1 away series win against Australia, a 3-1 home series victory over South Africa, and a complete outclassing in a 4-1 home series win against New Zealand. They also clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title in September.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite India maintaining an unbeaten run in bilateral series between their 2024 and 2026 triumphs, the rankings remain closely contested, with England sitting second on 262 points, just 13 behind India, and Australia close behind on 258. Other major cricketing nations, including New Zealand (247), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240), and the West Indies (233), remain unchanged in the Top 7. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have swapped places, with Sri Lanka now 9th after dropping six points, just one ahead of Afghanistan on 220 rating points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite India maintaining an unbeaten run in bilateral series between their 2024 and 2026 triumphs, the rankings remain closely contested, with England sitting second on 262 points, just 13 behind India, and Australia close behind on 258. Other major cricketing nations, including New Zealand (247), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240), and the West Indies (233), remain unchanged in the Top 7. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have swapped places, with Sri Lanka now 9th after dropping six points, just one ahead of Afghanistan on 220 rating points. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the women’s T20 rankings, Australia continues to lead with 287 points despite a drop of eight rating points, the largest among the Top 10 teams. Their recent results have been mixed, including a 3-0 series win over West Indies women in March 2026, followed by a 2-1 home series defeat to India. England remain second on 275 points, with India third on 264. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the women’s T20 rankings, Australia continues to lead with 287 points despite a drop of eight rating points, the largest among the Top 10 teams. Their recent results have been mixed, including a 3-0 series win over West Indies women in March 2026, followed by a 2-1 home series defeat to India. England remain second on 275 points, with India third on 264. {{/usCountry}}

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New Zealand women, the reigning T20 World Cup champions after their 2024 triumph, sit fourth on 253 points. Led by Amelia Kerr, the White Ferns will look to defend their title at the upcoming 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

The updated rankings also see the Top 19 teams in the women’s category remain unchanged, with focus now shifting to the upcoming World Cup in June 2026, where teams will aim to climb the rankings with improved performances.

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