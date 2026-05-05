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ICC cements India's position as the best men's T20I team in the world. Check annual rankings

India retained their number one spot in T20I rankings. England and Australia are at the next two positions. 

Updated on: May 05, 2026 07:08 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released its annual rankings update, with the Indian national cricket team topping the charts in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. In contrast, the Australian women’s national cricket team lead the ICC Women’s T20 Team rankings. The latest update follows a structured process: matches played since May 2025 carry full weightage of 100, while results from the previous two years are rated at 50 per cent.

India retain No.1 ranking in T20Is. (Sportz Asia)

At the top of the men’s rankings remain India with 275 points, a side that won back-to-back ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, defending their title in March 2026 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. This successful campaign made India the first team in history to win two consecutive T20 World Cups, and the first to do so on home soil. The triumph included a dominant 96-run win over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final, reflecting their superiority as a unit throughout the tournament.

Before the 2026 World Cup, India had already established themselves as the team to beat, with consistent performances across formats. Their run included a 2-1 away series win against Australia, a 3-1 home series victory over South Africa, and a complete outclassing in a 4-1 home series win against New Zealand. They also clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title in September.

Also Read: Ex-India cricketer claims TMC denied him ticket after he refused to pay INR 5 crore: 'The chapter is over'

New Zealand women, the reigning T20 World Cup champions after their 2024 triumph, sit fourth on 253 points. Led by Amelia Kerr, the White Ferns will look to defend their title at the upcoming 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

The updated rankings also see the Top 19 teams in the women’s category remain unchanged, with focus now shifting to the upcoming World Cup in June 2026, where teams will aim to climb the rankings with improved performances.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ICC cements India's position as the best men's T20I team in the world. Check annual rankings
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