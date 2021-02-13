ICC elite panel umpires Gough, Illingworth to officiate in PSL 6
ICC elite panel umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth of England will officiate in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League to be held in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that Aleem Dar and the English duo of Gough and Illingworth from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join seven domestic umpires in the league.
Foreign players representing the six franchises in the PSL have already started to arrive in Karachi, which will host first leg of the matches.
The seven local umpires include Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob (PCB Umpire of 2020), Faisal Khan Afridi, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza, and Zameer Haider.
The PCB has also hired former members of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Roshan Mahanama to officiate in the 34-match tournament along with PCB's Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees, and Mohammad Javed Malik.
The tournament opener between defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, while Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob will be the third and fourth umpires respectively. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India head for Lunch at 106/3
'He has mystery element': Manjrekar says Kuldeep can give 'advantage' to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good toss to win,' Kohli on why he elected to bat after winning toss in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test
- India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams
- Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
- India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form
- Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup
- Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He got out that way’: Gavaskar highlights ‘only thing’ Pant as to watch out for
- Pant has continued to hit big even when he has reached the ‘nervous nineties’ but that has led him to miss out on well-deserved hundreds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC elite panel umpires Gough, Illingworth to officiate in PSL 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox