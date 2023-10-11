News / Cricket / ICC finds reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's new celebration in India vs Afghanistan World Cup match

ICC finds reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's new celebration in India vs Afghanistan World Cup match

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 11, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Bumrah, who usually is not loud unlike others while celebrating a wicket, this time had his fingers pointing to his temple.

Football is one of the most celebrated sport and has a massive influence on fans, who don't shy from emulating their favourite stars at any given opportunity. We have often seen sport stars from various discipline also do the same, cricketers being no exception. The prime example of it is India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who on several occasions has burst into Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic ‘SIUUUU’ celebration. (Follow | India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Jasprit Bumrah and Marcus Rashford
Jasprit Bumrah and Marcus Rashford

Fans witnessed something similar on Wednesday but this time it was Siraj's new ball partner Jasprit Bumrah, who joined the trend with Marcus Rashford's ‘temple point’ celebration.

The incident took place during the ongoing World Cup 2023 encounter between India and Afghanistan in New Delhi. Bumrah provided India with the first breakthrough in the seventh over, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran caught-behind for 22(28).

Bumrah, who usually is not loud unlike others while celebrating a wicket, this time had his fingers pointing to his temple, which many including Premier League and ICC felt was inspired by Marcus Rashford.

Bumrah's love for football

Bumrah is a huge football fan and has often given fans a glimpse of his admiration for the sport. He has also visted Old Trafford on his previous tours to England, where he was also presented with a customised Manchester United home kit.

Most recently he dedicated a post to renowned footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović on his retirement, calling the former Swede international as his “constant source of inspiration”.

Bumrah's performance against Afghanistan today

Bumrah has kept things tight from his end in the ongoing clash, and has so far given just 21 runs from the seven overs he has bowled, which include the wicket of Zadran.

Apart from him, Hardik Pandya has scalped two, while Shardul Thakur has made one inroad. Afghanistan, who won the toss and opted to bat, find themselves in a comfortable position. They have added over 180 on the board and have another 15 overs and six wickets to expand their total to a challenging one.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

