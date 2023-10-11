India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit, Kohli, Rahul clear favourites on Delhi belter

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The World Cup 2023 is turning out to be quite unusual than expected. Eight matches have been played this far but not a single contest has gone down to the wire – the winning teams have had it rather easy towards the be – be in chasing a target or defending it. If you go on paper, Wednesday's fixture featuring India and Afghanistan could follow the pattern but don't rule out the possibility of the Afghans giving the Men in Blue a run for their money. They may be coming off a five-match losing streak but when it's Afghanistan, the possibility of a big upset is always lurking. And when the venue is Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, one of the not-so-big grounds in the country, the chances go up just by that bit. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: The showdown between Naveen-Ul-Haq and Virat Kohli promises to be quite something.(Getty Images)

The Kotla is not expected to harness conditions similar to Chennai. In fact, the last time an ODI was played here, South Africa bludgeoned the highest World Cup total of all time of 428, and they did so against a spin-heavy Sri Lankan attack. Afghanistan's bowling attack is similar with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi being three quality spinners, but whether it will come handy on a batting-friendly wicket such as Delhi, is anyone's guess. The ideal scenario will be for India to win the toss, bat first and dish out a batting clinic, but when have cricket matches ever been decided on perfection? Afghanistan have never been one for big tournaments, but they are a team that recently won an ODI series in Bangladesh, which India failed to on their last two visits.

India will enter the contest on the high of getting their World Cup campaign off to a positive start against Australia, where they recovered from an early hiccup of 2/3, to chase down 200. It wasn't a huge total but one that required patience and calmness as virtues, two traits that KL Rahul and Virat Kohli displayed with aplomb. The presence of Rahul has been a game-changer for India, and Kohli… well, this is expected to be his World Cup.

Whenever the topic of Kohli arises today, the name Naveen-ul-Haq will inevitably follow. This marks the first instance of Kohli and Naveen coming face-to-face on the same ground since their infamous and ugly spat during the IPL. Naveen's exclusion from the Asia Cup diminished some excitement in the tournament, but his return for the World Cup, which is also his final appearance in ODIs due to his impending retirement from the format post this tournament, promises to add a touch of drama to today's contest.

Here are some interesting pointers surrounding the World Cup 2023 tie between India vs Afghanistan:

- Afghanistan have never defeated India in any format.

- Ravindra Jadeja has picked 7 ODI wickets against Afghanistan and 9 wickets in Delhi.

- Naveen-Ul-Haq and Virat Kohli will come face to face for the first time since their bust-up in the IPL.

- Kohli returns to his home ground of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He has scored 222 runs from 6 ODI innings with a highest of 112.

- India have won 13 ODIs and lost 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.