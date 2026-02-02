India A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up LIVE Updates: Tilak Varma set for final tune-up before joining Team India

Live

India A vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup warm-up: Follow latest updates

India A vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup warm-up: The USA cricket team has landed in India ahead of the T20 World Cup and will get a chance to fine-tune their preparations by taking on India A in a warm-up encounter. To provide a strong challenge, the BCCI has named a star-studded India A squad for the two matches, with Ayush Badoni leading the side. For the USA team, this will be a significant test as they face players who bring a wealth of experience from the IPL and domestic cricket circuits. The India A squad boasts a mix of young talent and seasoned performers, making it a high-quality opposition for the USA. These warm-up matches will not only help the USA side gain valuable match practice but also allow them to assess their strategies and adjust before the T20 World Cup kicks off. The contests promise to be competitive and a good measure of their readiness. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is poised to make a comeback to India's T20 squad ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup after fully recovering from his groin injury, which had ruled him out of the New Zealand series. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Tilak has become a key figure in India's T20 plans, providing both stability and aggression in the middle order. To ensure he is in peak form for the global event, the BCCI has included him in the India A squad for warm-up matches, giving him crucial match practice ahead of the main tournament. Tilak is expected to feature in one warm-up game before joining the senior team led by Suryakumar Yadav. His return is set to bolster India's batting lineup and provide the side with additional firepower as they prepare for the high-stakes World Cup. Ravi Bishnoi, part of India's squad for the recent T20 series in New Zealand, has also been included in the India A squad for the warm-up matches. He will be joined by Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, and several other players, with Manav Suthar named as Ayush Badoni's deputy for the fixtures. India A Squad: Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav. United States of America Squad: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

