ICC punishes Virat Kohli for physical confrontation with Sam Konstas in IND vs AUS 4th Test: 'One demerit point and...'

Virat Kohli has been docked 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point following his on-field incident with Sam Konstas during the opening morning of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the MCG. The clash occurred after a shoulder-to-shoulder collision between Kohli and Australia’s 19-year-old debutant. Virat Kohli was involved in a heated altercation with Sam Konstas in the fourth test match

The confrontation, which stemmed from a fiery exchange of words following a heated moment, was halted after timely intervention from Australian opener Usman Khawaja and the on-field umpires.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

There was no need for a formal hearing as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge.

The tension had been building throughout the first session, thanks in large part to the fearless approach of debutant Konstas. His blistering 60 off 65 balls, which included audacious reverse scoops and powerful drives, unsettled India’s bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah.

The young opener's aggressive stroke play did draw praise but also seemed to frustrate the Indian players, which prompted the reaction from Kohli. The 36-year-old India star appeared visibly frustrated by Konstas' aggressive approach, which eventually culminated in the shoulder bump when Kohli walked past the debutant at the end of the 10th over.

The brief confrontation could have escalated, but it was quickly diffused by veteran Khawaja. The veteran opener stepped in between the two, offering a gentle pat on Konstas' arm and placing a friendly arm around Kohli’s shoulder to ease the tension.

Australia dominant on Day 1

The Aussies, riding on Konstas' electrifying knock and half-centuries from Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steve Smith (68*), ended the first day's play at 311/6. Jasprit Bumrah did steer the Indian fightback following a brilliant performance from the Aussie top-4, removing Travis Head (0) and Mitchell Marsh (4) cheaply; however, with the surface offering support to bowlers during the third session, the Indian batters will likely be braving the changing pitch condition when they begin the innings on Day 2.

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers on the first day with three wickets to his name, while Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep removed a batter each.