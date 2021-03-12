ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad

ICC tweeted inviting the fans to find a name for India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s outrageous shot during the India vs England first T20I in Ahmedabad.

It was a disappointing batting performance overall from India in the series opener but there was no shortage of individual brilliance. First it was Rishabh Pant, who reverse-flicked Jofra Archer for a six in the fourth over and then it was Hardik Pandya playing a no-look ramp shot off Ben Stokes.

It was in the 15th over of India’s innings when Stokes, after conceding a six in the previous ball, pitched it short to Pandya. The India right-hander, was up to the task. Pandya did take his eyes off the ball but kept his bat hanging at the right position to guide the ball over the keeper’s head for a boundary.

“Name this shot from @hardikpandya7,” tweeted ICC after posting an image of Hardik’s shot.

Padya, however, could not carry the momentum and was out for 19 off Chris Jordan’s delivery.

India struggled throughout the innings. Barring Shreyas Iyer (67), none of the Indian batsmen got going.

Most of the Indian batsmen went for flashy shots when placement would have served them well. The track had varied pace and required patience from batsmen.

Iyer though gauged the nature of the pitch quickly and adjusted his game accordingly, playing a sensible innings that helped them cross the 100-run mark.

Laced with eight boundaries and a six, and coming off 48 balls, it is Iyer's best T20 knock. He fell in the last over.

England surprised India by opening the attack with leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who was not only economical but also dismissed Virat Kohli (0) after KL Rahul (1) dragged one back onto his stumps from Jofra Archer (3/23).

Feeling the heat, Shikhar Dhawan -- who got the opportunity since Rohit Sharma has been rested -- attempted to break the shackles with a flashy shot off Wood but completely missed the line to see his timber disturbed.

In-form batsman Rishabh Pant (21) was prompted to number four. He struck the ball clean, which included a reverse-flick off Archer for a six, but the England bowlers kept it tight for the home team, which was tottering at 34 for three in eight overs.

Pant and Iyer added 28 runs for the fourth wicket before the former hit one straight to Jonny Bairstow off Ben Stokes.

That brought Hardik Pandya to the crease, who true to his style, looked for some big hits but could not do much.

(With PTI inputs)