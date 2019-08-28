ICC repeats Ben Stokes over Sachin Tendulkar ‘greatest cricketer’ comment, twitter erupts

cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) found itself in the middle of a social media outrage after twitterati came out in numbers to slam its tweet referring Ben Stokes as the ‘greatest cricketer of all time’. ICC quoted one of its tweets from the ICC World Cup 2019, in which they had shared a photograph of Sachin Tendulkar along with England all-rounder Ben Stokes with the caption ‘The greatest cricketer of all time along with Sachin Tendulkar’.

This time around, the ICC shared the same tweet with a fresh caption, ‘told you so’ after Stokes delivered a match-winning performance a couple of days ago in the Ashes.

The tweet drew flak from all quarters. While fans agreed that Ben Stokes deserved all the accolades for his outstanding knock in the third Ashes Test at Headingly, which saw England chase down 358 for victory with just one wicket in hand, they were not agree to rate him higher than legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

I think Sachin deserves more respect than this.. In the late 90s he shouldered the Entire Indian cricket team on his Own..countless times.. The only difference.. There wasn't any Twitter during that time.. — Thoukir Ahamed, MBBS (@thoukirkool007) August 27, 2019

Pathetic from icc — Rohit Singh ♈️ (@rs_social15) August 27, 2019

Just that you are saying so don't think that we are going to believe



Greatest cricketer of all time is @sachin_rt , rest everything starts after him in cricket world



Did you get it? — Mr. Sethi (@sethisahab_) August 27, 2019

One has 15,921 Runs in tests 18426 ODIs, Averaging 54 and 45.



Other has 3479 in tests and 2628

in ODIs. averaging 35 and 40.



Shall I talk about centuries?? — Nick (@discoverlyours) August 27, 2019

@BCCI plz take strict actions and suspend @ICC for his worthless tweets 😂 — A sarcaster (@a_sarcaster) August 27, 2019

After this post Sachin showing his career Stats to ICC pic.twitter.com/oyg0R7NwuO — Garv (@imgarvmalik) August 27, 2019

Sachin to ICC pic.twitter.com/BSpKas0gnS — Sports Freak (@SportsF20689858) August 27, 2019

Stokes, who scored a match-winning 135 not out in the second innings to guide the team to an epic series-levelling one-wicket win and also took four important wickets, has moved up two places to grab the second position among all-rounders for the first time in his career, having occupied third position in September 2017.

He has gained 44 points after the Leeds’ effort and is now on 411 points, only 22 behind Jason Holder and with a good chance of overtaking the West Indies captain during the ongoing Ashes series.

The left-handed batsman has also advanced 13 slots to a career-best 13th place in the batting rankings. He had a previous best of 19th position in October 2017.

