ICC repeats Ben Stokes over Sachin Tendulkar ‘greatest cricketer’ comment, twitter erupts

ICC quoted one of its tweets from the ICC World Cup 2019, in which they had shared a photograph of Sachin Tendulkar along with England all-rounder Ben Stokes with the caption ‘The greatest cricketer of all time along with Sachin Tendulkar

cricket Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Ben Sokes (R)
Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Ben Sokes (R)(Twitter)
         

The International Cricket Council (ICC) found itself in the middle of a social media outrage after twitterati came out in numbers to slam its tweet referring Ben Stokes as the ‘greatest cricketer of all time’. ICC quoted one of its tweets from the ICC World Cup 2019, in which they had shared a photograph of Sachin Tendulkar along with England all-rounder Ben Stokes with the caption ‘The greatest cricketer of all time along with Sachin Tendulkar’.

This time around, the ICC shared the same tweet with a fresh caption, ‘told you so’ after Stokes delivered a match-winning performance a couple of days ago in the Ashes.

 

The tweet drew flak from all quarters. While fans agreed that Ben Stokes deserved all the accolades for his outstanding knock in the third Ashes Test at Headingly, which saw England chase down 358 for victory with just one wicket in hand, they were not agree to rate him higher than legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stokes, who scored a match-winning 135 not out in the second innings to guide the team to an epic series-levelling one-wicket win and also took four important wickets, has moved up two places to grab the second position among all-rounders for the first time in his career, having occupied third position in September 2017.

He has gained 44 points after the Leeds’ effort and is now on 411 points, only 22 behind Jason Holder and with a good chance of overtaking the West Indies captain during the ongoing Ashes series.

The left-handed batsman has also advanced 13 slots to a career-best 13th place in the batting rankings. He had a previous best of 19th position in October 2017.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 10:54 IST

