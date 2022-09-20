ICC rules: Full list of changes that will come into effect at T20 World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) has tweaked certain rules and made some major changes in the cricket which will be implemented from October 1 and be effective in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The Men's Cricket Committee (MCC), led by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, recommended the changes to the playing rules in MCC's updated third edition of the 2017 Code of the Laws of Cricket.

Here are the major changes due to take place:

1 Permanent ban of use of saliva to polish the ball

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball and ever since, players have been depending on sweat to maintain it. However, the ICC has now made the decision permanent. "The ban on saliva use has been in place for over two years in international cricket as a Covid-related temporary measure and it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent," an ICC statement said.

2 New batter taking the crease

After a batter is out caught, the incoming batter shall be walking to the striker's end, irrespective of whether the batters crossed prior to the catch being taken.

3 Running out the non-striker

The practice of running out the non-striker when the batter leaves the crease during bowler's runup or before the ball is bowled, popularly called 'Mankading' earlier, will be legal now. The method of dismissal will now be considered as run out rather than 'Unfair Play'.

4 Time Out in ODIs and Tests

Earlier a batter was allowed three minutes time to walk out and take strike after the fall of a wicket in ODIs and Tests. The rule has been amended with the time period cut short by a minute. A batter will not have 120 seconds to reach the ground and take strike. The threshold timing of 90 seconds in T20Is remains unchanged.

5 Five-run Penalty for unfair field movement

Any unfair movement by the fielding team in the field while the bowler is running in to bowl, would lead to the imposition of a five-run penalty on the fielding team and the the delivery would be deemed a 'Dead Ball'.

6 No-ball for venturing out of the pitch

A batter won't be allowed to move beyond the confines of the pitch to play a delivery; any such shot played will cause the umpire to call the ball dead. Also, any ball which would force the batter to leave the pitch will be called a no-ball and result into a free-hit.

7 Over-rate penalty

An in-match penalty rule was introduced in T20Is from January 2022, as per which a fielding side must be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are behind the time, maximum four fielders (one fewer than usual) will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings. This rule will be in effect in the T20 World Cup and all ICC matches from October 1. This rule will also be adopted in ODIs after the completion of the ICC men's cricket World Cup Super League 2023.

8 Bowler throwing towards the striker's-end before delivery

Earlier, a bowler could attempt to run-out the striker if they saw the batter advancing down the wicket before entering their delivery stride. This practice will now be called a 'Dead ball'.

