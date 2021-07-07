ICC shares special video on MS Dhoni's birthday capturing former India captain's greatest decisions as India skipper

The ICC and MS Dhoni have a special connection, one shared by none other. Dhoni is the only captain in history to have won all three ICC titles. Dhoni led India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007, followed by the World Cup at home fours years later and then Champions Trophy title a couple of years later in England. In fact, Dhoni has even won India the ICC Test maze when India topped the Test rankings for the first time back in 2009.

Hence, it was only a matter of time before the ICC paid a rich tribute to Dhoni on his 40th birthday. On Wednesday, the ICC on Twitter shared a special video comprising some of the greatest on-field calls taken by MS Dhoni. In a near five-minute long video, ICC captured some of Dhoni's most memorable calls, from giving Joginder Sharma the final over of the T20 World Cup to promoting himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

The video also features Dhoni keeping wicket without a glove in one hand in a Super-10 match of the 2016 World T20 between India and Bangladesh. With Bangladesh needing two runs of two balls, they messed up the chase as Dhoni collected the ball from Hardik Pandya and dashed to dislodge the stumps and effect a run-out that gave India the win in a last-ball thriller.

In the same tournament, in the semi-final against West Indies, with India desperately searching for a wicket, Dhoni handed the ball to Virat Kohli and the move paid off as he dismissed opening batsman Johnson Charles.

The video also captures Dhoni pulling off a few brilliant field changes, that resulted in the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and UAE batsman Khurram Khan during the 2015 World Cup in Australia, to go with him handing the ball to Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan to get crucial breakthroughs for India in a 2011 World Cup game and the 2009 World T20 in 2009.

To top it all, the ICC capped off the video with a clip that is etched in the minds of every Indian cricket fan – Dhoni lofting Nuwan Kulasekara in the stands to help India win the World Cup after 28 years.