Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli shares throwback picture on former India captain’s 40th birthday

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday and wishes began to pour in on social media. Fans and people from the cricket fraternity led wishes to the legendary captain who took his team to newer heights. Several Indian players, who made their debuts under his leadership, came up with heartfelt messages to wish Dhoni on his 40th birthday.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and passed on his best wishes to his predecessor, sharing a throwback photo, from the 2011 World Cup final, in which he could be seen hugging Dhoni. “Happy Birthday skip @msdhoni,” he wrote.

Back in 2014, Kohli took over the leadership in Test format after MS Dhoni announced his sudden retirement from the longest format of the game. Three years later, the former wicketkeeper-batsman stepped down from his post in the limited-overs format as well. Kohli has been leading Team India across all three formats since 2017.

After making his debut in 2004, Dhoni represented India in 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies – 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Dhoni also played 90 Tests, in which he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. In 98 T20Is, he scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. He had also led his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK)to three title victories.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.