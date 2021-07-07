‘A legend and an Inspiration’: Raina, Pandya, BCCI & others lead wishes as MS Dhoni turns 40

Twitter cannot keep calm because India's 'Captain Cool', Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 'Thala' and the country's very own superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned 40 on Wednesday. The former India skipper ended up becoming one of the greatest captains to grace the cricket field. In his time, he won it all: From the T20I World Cup in 2007 and the 2013 Champions Trophy to the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Dhoni, over the course of his 15-year-long career, Dhoni underwent multiple transitions. He entered the international arena as a youngster, became a two-time World Cup-winning captain, and eventually retired a legend. As he celebrates his 40th birthday, fans and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish the legend a very happy birthday.

Here are the best of the lot from the world of Twitter:

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India's very own star turns 40

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

To my forever love and my greatest friend, happy birthday Mahi bhai 🤗 Only love for you ❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Fs6BtdWzvR — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2021

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool 😎



On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper 👨‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

"Hamara mann kehta hai, thode se mein khush hone walon mein se nahi hai ye 𝘔𝘢𝘩𝘪𝘺𝘢."



He came. He saw. He conquered. 💙@msdhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/PO7tYGHPhb — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 6, 2021

Happy Birthday @msdhoni 🎂



We hope the watch party continues next season 😉 pic.twitter.com/HUUCFDYHAX — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) July 6, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni Warm Birthday wishes to legendary iconic cricketer @msdhoni. I am sharing one of my SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.#HappyBirthdayMahi pic.twitter.com/5pF7mr6k48 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 7, 2021

Birthday greetings to the former Captain of Indian Cricket team Padma Bhushan @msdhoni ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 7, 2021

Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain!🙌



Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! 🎂 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career. During his 15-year-old career, Dhoni played 90 Tests, in which he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He also played 350 ODIs in which he has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. In 98 T20Is, the swashbuckling batsman scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.