ICC takes decisive step to resolve T20 World Cup standoff; delegation set for Bangladesh visit

The ICC has decided to send a delegation to Dhaka in a bid to break the deadlock over Bangladesh’s reluctance to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. A two-member ICC team is scheduled to arrive on Saturday for talks with officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The BCB has repeatedly written to the ICC, seeking a change of venue for its matches, citing security concerns. The issue was discussed again during a recent video conference with ICC officials, but Bangladesh maintained its stance. Despite multiple rounds of dialogue, the board has made it clear that its concerns remain unaddressed and its position on travelling to India remains unchanged. ICC officials to visit Bangladesh to resolve T20 World Cup standoff. (X images)

According to a PTI report, ICC members travelling to Dhaka will explore all possible ways to address the ongoing situation.

"Yes, that's the information (ICC officials' visit to Dhaka) at the moment. Discussions are going on at the moment, and all possible ways to handle the situation will be discussed. We expect Bangladesh government officials to also take part in the talks," a source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The strain between BCCI and BCB escalated after the BCCI secretary asked IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming season. No official explanation was offered for the decision, though it is widely understood to be linked to the recent political unease between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three Group C games in Kolkata: February 7 (vs. West Indies), February 9 (vs. Italy), and February 14 (vs. England). Their final group game against Nepal will be played in Mumbai on February 17.

However, the ICC is not expected to shift from its position, believing that altering venues at the eleventh hour would open the door for similar requests from other member nations in the future. Such a move could disrupt an already finalised schedule. The global body is also set to reassure Bangladesh about the extensive security arrangements planned for the World Cup.

ICC ACU head will also travel to Dhaka Meanwhile, ICC Anti-Corruption Unit head Andrew Ephgrave will also be in Dhaka to take a closer look at the case involving nine local players suspended by the BCB over alleged match-fixing.

They were expected to feature in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The issue was raised during a press conference held by the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) on Thursday, and ICC deemed that the issue should be looked into more closely.