Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi return to India T20I squad for New Zealand series as replacements for injured Tilak, Sundar
Tilak Varma will miss the first three T20Is of the series, prompting the BCCI selectors to recall Shreyas Iyer to the squad.
The BCCI announced Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for the injured Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Tilak sustained abdominal discomfort during the Vijay Hazare Trophy training session and has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Sundar sustained an injury during the first ODI against New Zealand and was ruled out of the entire ODI series, with Ayush Badoni named as his replacement. He will also miss the upcoming five-match T20I series, and the Selection Committee has brought in Bishnoi to join the squad in his place.
“Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January. This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.
Tilak will miss the first three T20Is of the series, prompting the BCCI selectors to recall Shreyas to the squad. The Mumbai batter makes a return to the T20I format after a long gap, having last featured for India in 2023 against Australia in Bengaluru. In that match, Iyer played a crucial innings, scoring a well-compiled fifty to help India secure a convincing victory. His inclusion brings experience and stability to the middle order, providing India with a proven match-winner who can handle pressure situations.
With Iyer back, the team aims to strengthen its batting lineup and add depth as they prepare for the upcoming series against New Zealand, which will also be a final tune-up for the T20 World Cup.
It remains to be seen whether Sundar and Tilak recover in time for the T20 World Cup, with India scheduled to begin their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7.
India’s updated T20I squad
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi