Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi return to India T20I squad for New Zealand series as replacements for injured Tilak, Sundar

The BCCI announced Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for the injured Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Tilak sustained abdominal discomfort during the Vijay Hazare Trophy training session and has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer returns to the T20I side for New Zealand series. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Sundar sustained an injury during the first ODI against New Zealand and was ruled out of the entire ODI series, with Ayush Badoni named as his replacement. He will also miss the upcoming five-match T20I series, and the Selection Committee has brought in Bishnoi to join the squad in his place.

“Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January. This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.