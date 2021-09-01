ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root becomes No.1; Rohit overtakes Kohli to grab 5th spot

England captain Joe Root dethroned Kane Williamson on Wednesday to grab the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after nearly six years. The 30-year-old began the ongoing test series against India in the fifth position but his 507 runs in three Tests has helped him overtake the likes of Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Williamson, whom he now leads by 15 rating points.

Root is now only one point below his career-best aggregate of 917 rating points, which he achieved in August 2015 after his innings of 130 against Australia in Nottingham. Only four other England batters have achieved more rating points -- Len Hutton, Jack Hobbs, Peter May, and Denis Compton.

Meanwhile India captain Kohli has slipped to 6th position and Rohit Sharma moved to fifth to become the top-ranked Test batter from India. The opener's scores of 19 and 59 have lifted him one place to a career-best fifth position, seven rating points more than Kohli for an aggregate of 773.

The last time someone other than Kohli was the top-ranked India batter was in November 2017, when Cheteshwar Pujara was second and Kohli fifth.

In the latest update, Pujara has progressed three slots to reach 15th position after his second innings knock of 91 and is the fourth Indian on the list with Rishabh Pant still ahead of him in 12th place despite slipping four slots. Jasprit Bumrah has risen among bowlers, from 10th to ninth.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah also rose one place among bowlers, from 10th to ninth, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was static at the second position behind Australia's Pat Cummins.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin held on to their third and fourth spots respectively in the Test all-rounder rankings, which is headed by West Indies' Jason Holder.

England's fast bowlers have made notable gains after helping dominate from early in the Test match.

James Anderson has moved back to the top five, his four wickets in the match lifting him one place, while Player of the Match Ollie Robinson has advanced nine places to 36th after his seven-wicket match haul. Craig Overton has reentered the rankings in the 73rd position with three wickets in each innings.

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, Ireland's Paul Stirling is up one place to 23rd with scores of 24 and 37 in their ongoing series against Zimbabwe while Kevin O'Brien is up from 42nd to 39th after scoring 25 and 60 in the two matches played in Dublin. Zimbabwe's Tendai Chetara has moved up five places to 99th among bowlers.

